WPD arrests include joyrider, drivers with drug items

• Police arrested a 22-year-old female for alleged domestic violence at 12:15 a.m. on June 23 on South South Street. The victim was a partner of the suspect’s and had apparent minor injuries.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male for alleged joyriding and obstructing official business at 7:05 p.m. on Sept. 24 around South South and West Truesdell Streets. Earlier that day an 18-year-old male reported someone entered his house on Nunn Avenue either while he was sleeping or when he had been out of the house. The victim indicated someone stole the spare keys to his vehicle, his vehicle, two 10-inch JBL EOS speakers, a credit card, and two toolboxes. He indicated he was supposed to appear in court but couldn’t make it; this made him believe someone was trying to set him up. The vehicle was reported as a red 2006 Ford Fusion 4 door.

• Police arrested a subject for an alleged O.V.I. and another subject for alleged drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop around Jodie Lane and Baird Place at 11:19 p.m. on June 23. The stop was conducted due to the vehicle having no plate lights. A meth pipe was listed as being seized by police.

• Police arrested a subject for an alleged D.U.I. on South South Street at 12:10 a.m. on Sept. 25.

• At 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 25, police located a wanted subject at a Center Street residence. According to the report, police seized a glass smoking device, multiple used syringes, and “spoons with residue.”

• At 2:52 a.m. on Sept. 23, while on a routine patrol on South Mulberry Street, police observed a male subject walking southbound carrying items over his shoulder. “This looked suspicious so I asked the male what was going on. The male kept his head down and did not acknowledge my question,” the report states. The male then walked down a nearby alley. The officer rolled his window down and asked the subject to stop and come speak to him. “As soon as the male heard my cruiser door shut, I observed the male throw the items and take off running,” the report states. The subject was never located. The officer located the items the subject threw, which included a paint gun with a hose, a car buffer, a small hibachi grill with accessories, and a tire inflator. The officer noted the male was short with jeans and a long sleeve shirt on.

