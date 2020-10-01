Home heating, energy help is available

Home Energy Assistance Programs (HEAP) applications are being accepted until March 31, 2021.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides the benefit directly to the customer’s utility bill. If eligible, the HEAP benefit amount will depend on federal funding levels, how many people live with you, total household income and the main fuel used.

Benefits are applied directly to the energy bill by the utility company. To qualify, gross household income needs to be at or below 175% federal poverty guideline: 1 person, $22,330; 2 people, $30,170; 3 people, $38,010; and 4 people, $45,850.

Applicants will need to bring following documents with them to visit:

• A list of all household members and proof of income for last 30 days, if self-employed or seasonal we will need past 12 months income including complete IRS 1040 documents. If you have no income, please contact the office for further instructions.

• Copies of the most current heating and electric bills.

• Birth certificate or Social Security cards for all household members.

• Photo ID of applicant.

For more information about the HEAP program, contact Community Action at 937-382-8365 Monday through Friday 8 am to 3 pm.

Applications are also available online at energyhelp.ohio.gov.