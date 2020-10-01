A thank you … times 9.3 million

WILMINGTON — Thank you to our readers — those who read the News Journal in print and/or online. Not only are our print subscriptions going in the right direction, but our online presence continues to grow rapidly.

In September alone, our website wnewsj.com received 872,926 page views — an increase of 115,822 from September 2019.

And in the past year, wnewsj.com has tallied over 9.3 million page views — up 16.6% from the previous year. That’s also great news for our advertisers, whose online presence continues to grow with us.

Twice in 2020 our website monthly page views have topped the 1 million mark, with 1.21 million and 1.18 million.

