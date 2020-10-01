Who’ll take home the trophy?

Clinton-Massie will host Wilmington Friday night with the winner gaining the Wilmington Kiwanis 7th Annual Backyard Bash Trophy. The trophy presentation will be given after the game at midfield to the captains of the winning team to be kept for a year until the 2021 game. Clinton-Massie AD Bennie Carroll, Wilmington Kiwanian Terri Thobaben and the Clinton-Massie Key Club will help with the presentation.

