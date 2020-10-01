Rivals running for glory Friday night: Falcons host ‘Cane, Astros host Wildcats

It’s already Clinton County football rivalry week in the topsy-turvy 2020 season as, on Friday night, Clinton-Massie will host Wilmington and Blanchester travels to East Clinton. Shown in the composite photo are, clockwise from top left: the Falcons’ Daelin Maple; the Hurricane’s Carter Huffman; the Astros’ Glenn Peacock; and the Wildcats’ Bryce Highland.

It’s already Clinton County football rivalry week in the topsy-turvy 2020 season as, on Friday night, Clinton-Massie will host Wilmington and Blanchester travels to East Clinton. Shown in the composite photo are, clockwise from top left: the Falcons’ Daelin Maple; the Hurricane’s Carter Huffman; the Astros’ Glenn Peacock; and the Wildcats’ Bryce Highland. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_composite-pic-3.jpg It’s already Clinton County football rivalry week in the topsy-turvy 2020 season as, on Friday night, Clinton-Massie will host Wilmington and Blanchester travels to East Clinton. Shown in the composite photo are, clockwise from top left: the Falcons’ Daelin Maple; the Hurricane’s Carter Huffman; the Astros’ Glenn Peacock; and the Wildcats’ Bryce Highland. News Journal file photos