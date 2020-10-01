Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Subway (inside Wal-Mart), 2825 SR 73 South, Wilmington, Sept. 16. Follow-up. Critical: Inside of the ice dispenser on the soda machine was dirty. Bottles of sauces on the prep line were not dated and some of the sauces in walk-in cooler were not dated or were mislabeled.

Walk-in freezer door does not shut properly. Build-up of ice on floor and boxes in walk-in freezer. The wall behind the 3-compartment sink is dirty with black residues. These are all repeat violations!

New Violations: Critical: Hand towel dispenser not working. Employee found roll of paper towels.

Pocket knife stored on a shelf under slushie machine.

Three previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 7.

• Combs Bakery, 1221 Wayne Road, Wilmington, Sept. 17. Hair restraint not worn by food handler. Food ingredients stored out of original packaging missing common name label. Test strips for measuring tablet sanitizer solutions unavailable. Cloth towel is used for air drying coffee pot (use a surface able to be cleaned and sanitized). Cart and tray in walk-in cooler has debris/residue accumulations (mold-like). True reach-in cooler (not in use) has residue accumulations inside unit (mold-like). Front door does not fully close on its own. Trash receptacles in kitchen (not in continuous use) are not covered. (Covering or removing trash will minimize harborage of pests.)

• 22 Market, 5205 SR 22/3, Wilmington, Sept. 15. Follow-up. Critical: Individual cups of BBQ sauce and Buffalo sauce dated Sept. 6. Containers must be used within seven days. Inside of ice dispenser on soda machine is dirty.

Small refrigerator in ice cream area is not working; all non-working equipment must be removed from the facility.

Two previous violations have been corrected.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 6.

• Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington, Sept. 17. Critical: Item missing label and/or detailed ingredient info.

Toppings stored out of original packaging. Door seal separated (ice deposits on inside unit) with under-counter freezer at grill service area.

• Sunoco/3C Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, Sept. 15. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you! Note: No one has purchased new license for this facility. Will contact owners regarding this matter.

• We’re Rolling Pretzel Co., 2825 SR 73 West, Wilmington, Sept. 16. Floor in back room is cracked and there is an area where floor is coming apart.

• Fiesta Veracruz, 37 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Sept. 17. Follow-up. Previous violations corrected. Thank you!

