Clinton Co. COVID-19 at orange/Level 2

The state has moved Clinton County into Level 2 — the next-to-highest — on its COVID-19 map, denoting a “Public Emergency: Increased exposure and spread. Exercise high degree of caution.” Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Bauer told the News Journal Thursday, “As we move indoors with the weather turning cooler, it’s even more important for us to use the very basic interventions to reduce spread of COVID-19: Frequent hand washing, physical distancing, facial coverings and staying home when you are sick. Our children are doing a great job and we adults should model their behavior. We really are all in this together!”

