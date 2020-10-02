Homemakers recognized

Two Clinton County Community Action employees were recently received a Service Excellence Award from Council on Aging. These recognitions are provided because Clinton County seniors have complimented their homemakers on the work they have done for them in their homes. Both Deborah Grant and Pam Combs were recognized because their clients stated that they were fantastic and the best homemakers ever.

