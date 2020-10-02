DeWine: Hospitalizations rise again

“After a period of decline, hospitalizations are starting to rise,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a Friday afternoon news conference. “Please continue to stay home when you can, wear a mask when you’re out, and practice social distancing.” As of Friday, Ohio is reporting there have been a total of 156,809 cases of COVID-19 and 4,905 deaths. The state reports 15,688 hospitalizations including 3,312 ICU admissions.

News Journal

“After a period of decline, hospitalizations are starting to rise,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a Friday afternoon news conference. “Please continue to stay home when you can, wear a mask when you’re out, and practice social distancing.” As of Friday, Ohio is reporting there have been a total of 156,809 cases of COVID-19 and 4,905 deaths. The state reports 15,688 hospitalizations including 3,312 ICU admissions.