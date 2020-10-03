TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, Oct. 3, the 277th day of 2020. There are 89 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 3, 1995, the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in Los Angeles found the former football star not guilty of the 1994 slayings of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman (however, Simpson was later found liable for damages in a civil trial).

On this date:

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day.

In 1974, Frank Robinson was named major league baseball’s first Black manager as he was placed in charge of the Cleveland Indians.

In 2003, a tiger attacked magician Roy Horn of duo “Siegfried & Roy” during a performance in Las Vegas, leaving the superstar illusionist in critical condition on his 59th birthday.

In 2008, O.J. Simpson was found guilty of robbing two sports-memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel room. (Simpson was later sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison; he was granted parole in July 2017 and released from prison in October of that year.)

In 2017, President Donald Trump, visiting Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, congratulated the U.S. island territory for escaping the higher death toll of what he called “a real catastrophe like Katrina;” at a church used to distribute supplies, Trump handed out flashlights and tossed rolls of paper towels into the friendly crowd.

In 2018, the Federal Emergency Management Agency conducted its first-ever national wireless emergency alert test, causing electronic devices across the country to sound, with a message that carried the subject, “Presidential Alert.” (Some people got as many as four alerts on their phones, while others didn’t get any.)

Today’s Birthdays: Rock and roll star Chubby Checker is 79. Singer Lindsey Buckingham is 71.Baseball Hall of Famer Dave Winfield is 69. Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is 66. World Golf Hall of Famer Fred Couples is 61. Actor-comedian Greg Proops is 61. Actor Jack Wagner is 61. Rock musician Tommy Lee is 58. Actor Clive Owen is 56. Singer Gwen Stefani (No Doubt) is 51. Actor Neve Campbell is 47. Actor-singer Ashlee Simpson is 36.