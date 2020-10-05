Clinton County CASA Director Kim Vandervort recognized at retirement

Clinton County CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) Program Director Kim Vandervort, right, is retiring and was recognized by Doug Stephens, left, who is the Ohio CASA/GAL Association executive director. Vandervort worked 23 years with the Clinton County Juvenile, Probate, and Common Pleas Courts. In 1997, she began serving juvenile court as a Guardian ad Litem (GAL) for abused, neglected, and dependent children, as well as for unruly delinquent children, and custody cases involving unmarried parents. She served the probate court in guardianship cases, and served the common pleas court’s domestic relations relation in private custody cases. Then in 2016, at the request of Judge Chad Carey, Vandervort started the Clinton County CASA program and has since trained 24 CASA volunteers. In addition to the state plaque, the Clinton County commissioners recognized Vandervort with a proclamation.

Gary Huffenberger | News Journal