CCSO reports: Drugged driver arrested

• Deputies arrested a 28-year-old Wilmington male for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence and drug paraphernalia at 12:25 a.m. on Oct. 1. According to the report, the arrest was made during a traffic stop on State Route 730 in Vernon Township and drugs and drug paraphernalia was located in the vehicle including a hypodermic syringe. A 33-year-old Wilmington female in the vehicle will also face charges, according to the report.

• At 11:05 p.m. on Sept. 28, a 21-year-old Wilmington male reported a “suspicious traffic stop” made around State Route 73 near McCoy Road in Union Township. The report lists the offense as impersonating a peace officer. The report indicated the suspect was a stranger to the victim. No further details were listed.

• At 1:02 a.m. on Sept. 27, deputies responded to a reported dispute at a residence on State Route 28 East in Midland. A 20-year-old Clarksville male was listed as a victim of an alleged assault. A 29-year-old Wilmington female was listed as a suspect. No further details were listed.

• At 12:35 p.m. on Sept. 26, a 21-year-old Blanchester/Marion Township male reported he believes the keys for his vehicle were taken from out of the vehicle at his Shawnee Trace residence. A 23-year-old Wilmington male is listed as a suspect. The keys were believed to have been stolen between Sept. 12 and the reporting date.

• At 11:19 a.m. on Sept. 27, deputies responded to a field around Oak Grove and Canada Road in Martinsville on a vandalism call. Deputies observed someone had driven through a field overnight, damaging the crops. The report indicated a suspect was known.

• At 2:55 p.m. on Sept. 28, a 60-year-old New Vienna male reported multiple items were stolen from a storage unit on McCoy Road in Union Township. According to the report, the stolen items included a Husqvarna straight-shift weed trimmer, a Husqvarna curved-shaft weed trimmer, and a Predator 4000 generator.

• At 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, a 60-year-old Chester Township male reported a Honda three-wheeler was stolen from his detached garage at his residence.

• On Sept. 24, deputies responded to Martinsville on the report of a juvenile trespassing. According to the report, deputies learned “there has been an ongoing problem with this juvenile.” No further details were listed.

• At 1 p.m. on Sept. 28, the Clinton County Solid Waste Management reported a subject dumped non-recyclables in the cycling center on West Main Street in Wilmington. A 73-year-old Wilmington female is listed as a suspect. The subject would later be charged with alleged littering, according to Clinton County Municipal Court records.

