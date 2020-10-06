Get caught ‘green-handed’!

It’s that time of year again! Buster the Mouse is out catching good recyclers and awarding prizes along the way. Be on the lookout as you might be the next person he catches “green handed”. For local recycling opportunities, please visit the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling .

