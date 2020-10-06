LOCAL BRIEFS: WCS Green Zone of Learning begins Oct. 19; locals earn OU diplomas

WCS to switch to Green Oct. 19

WILMINGTON — Wilmington City Schools (WCS) will move ahead with transitioning in-person students to a Green Zone of Learning on Monday, Oct. 19.

Students in the WCS full-time Virtual Education Program will continue with no changes.

The schedule and details of the Green Zone plan will be finalized and communicated this week.

“As always, we will continue to monitor the situation and will adjust our plans and timeline based on the health and well-being of our students, staff, and community,” stated the WCS website posting.

Two earn OU diplomas

Two local students earned Ohio University degrees for summer semester 2020: Hannah Reckman of Wilmington, Master of Arts in Speech Language Pathology; and Lori Rodenhauser of Wilmington, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.