Wilmington Air Park named Best Airport in Ohio as Ohio Business Magazine announces inaugural awards

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Air Park was recently named the Best Airport in Ohio by Ohio Business Magazine, in its “Best in Ohio Business” Awards.

In its announcement, the magazine noted: “In this, our inaugural Best in Ohio Business Awards, we wanted to honor the many businesses and services that make Ohio such a great place to do business.”

The Wilmington Air Park was chosen as one of the top three airports in Ohio based on the nomination criteria that reviewed airport capacity, technical and navigational abilities, and infrastructure, as well as location, ease of access and community impact.

After reaching the top three, the awards were then in the hands of communities, employees, and friends of the airports.

“We think that we won in this category for a number of reasons: Our superior central location, the great people of Clinton County who voted for us and market validation of the efforts and progress we have made over the past decade to make Wilmington Air Park a cargo, logistics, manufacturing and aviation center of excellence,” said Jennifer Klus Ekey, Economic Development Director at the Clinton County Port Authority.

According to the magazine, thousands of people voted in this online competition for their favorites in 91 categories, from architectural firms and chambers of commerce to meeting and event centers and dinner locations.

Voting took place Aug. 26-Sept. 9. The advantages of the Wilmington Air Park were highlighted on Twitter (@WilmingtonAirPk) and Linked In (@wilmington-air-park) throughout the voting period.

“The initial selection was based on what the airport had to offer,” said Clinton County Port Authority Executive Director Daniel G. Evers. “The winner was selected by the community, employees and friends of the top three. We are delighted that our community, friends and neighbors believe what we do about the Wilmington Air Park – that it is the best.”

Some of the compelling statistics about the Air Park that were shared in the voting period included: an average of 80 flights per week; over 2.8 million square feet of warehouse, cargo, hangar, and office space in use; an investment of nearly $5 million in infrastructure over the last five years, with help from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the State of Ohio; and 14 different employers with 4,000 employees.

To review the full list of categories, nominees and winners, visit bit.ly/BestOhioAirportWinner .

About the Port Authority

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special-purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts.

Designated by the County, City and the CIC as the lead Economic Development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to the area.

It owns and operates the Wilmington Air Park, an integrated aviation and logistics business park located on 1,900 acres with nearly three million square feet of industrial, office and hangar space, which was recently named the Best Airport in Ohio.

The Port Authority was recognized as one of Ohio’s Best Workplaces earlier this year.

Learn more at https://co.clinton.oh.us/departments/PortAuthority .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_best-in-ohio-logo.jpg