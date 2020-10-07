EC FFA: Crafts and petting zoo

Because of the cancellation of the Corn Festival due to COVID-19, we could not have our Children’s Corner or our petting farm at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

To move around this issue, members in the East Clinton FFA chapter made a PowerPoint with different crafts and step-by step instructions with pictures to follow along in making a craft.

This was posted on our Facebook page, and is available to any children who may want to make a craft on their own. Please feel free to visit our Facebook page by going to East Clinton FFA on Facebook.

In order to conduct the petting zoo, we moved its location to the Caesar Creek Flea Market and held it there Sept. 13.

Members in the chapter helped care for and watch over the animals while kids were allowed to look at them and pet them and play some games.