Drive-thru treats

A trick-or-treat drive-thru experience (rain or shine) hosted by Elevation Community Church is set for 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Never leave your cars, yet bring home candy!

The church is at 107 Eagle Martin Drive, Blanchester.

PERI meetings canceled

The Public Employees Retirees Inc. (PERI) meetings for Oct. 13 and for Dec. 8 have been canceled.