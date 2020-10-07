Wilmington police deal with more drug-impaired drivers

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• A Middletown male was charged with alleged O.V.I. and O.V.I.-suspension related to a traffic stop at 12:38 a.m. on Sept. 30. According to the report, during a routine patrol, the officer noticed a vehicle “sitting stationary” in the alley on South Wall Street and Reardon Avenue. The vehicle was sitting for two to three minutes with its brake lights still on. The officer got out of his vehicle and observed a male subject “laid back with his head slumped back and his mouth open.” The officer attempted to check for a pulse and didn’t feel one. The officer grabbed the shoulder and shook the subject, then asked for a squad to respond. The subject woke up “very startled” after a second shaking from the officer. After asking if the subject was OK, the officer noticed a small plastic bag containing a white powder in his lap and white powder on the subject’s pants. When speaking to the subject, the officer noted he appeared “very lethargic and was moving very slowly.” The officer asked the subject to step out of the vehicle to attempt a field sobriety test. “(The subject) was having trouble walking to the front of my patrol vehicle and seemed like he was going to fall over,” the report states. While conducting a test, the subject rolled his eyes roll back into his head, his head slumped over and he almost fell over. The subject would get transported to the hospital. The subject later advised the bag he had contained heroin.

• Police arrested a female subject for alleged having physical control of a motor vehicle while under the influence at 9:04 p.m. on Oct. 5 on Rombach Avenue. No further details were listed.

• At 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 1, police stopped a vehicle for an illegal right turn around South South and Doan Street. According to the report, officers seized a dosage unit of amphetamines/methamphetamines in a clear bag, a marijuana pipe, and a meth pipe wrapped in a white towel.

• Police arrested a male subject who had an active warrant during a traffic stop on Belmont at Doan at 10:02 p.m. on Sept. 29. The suspect’s active warrant was out of Boonville, Missouri. A fugitive from justice warrant was issued by the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

• A male subject would be charged with an alleged theft in relation to a robbery at 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 29. According to the report, a Sabina male advised he was at a friend’s house on A Street when he was attacked in the yard by three male subjects he knew; $500 in cash and the victim’s cell phone were stolen. There are no charges yet for the other two suspects, according to court records.

