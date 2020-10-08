Wilmington College softball, baseball squads practice their sports

The sound of a bat hitting a ball was a welcome one Wednesday at the Wilmington College softball field as the college softball team practiced among themselves.

It had the look and feel of spring training on a gorgeous Wednesday evening at the Wilmington College baseball diamond on campus near Lytle Creek. The batting cage was set up and WC baseball players took part in exercise and skills practice, sometimes cheering each other on to do their best. The Wilmington College athletics web page has a timer clicking down to Friday, March 12, 2001 when the women’s volleyball team is scheduled to play an away game against Heidelberg in Ohio Athletic Conference action.

Both sides wore Wilmington College green as the Wilmington College women’s softball team practiced their sport without umpires Wednesday evening, attracting a few spectators.