Help available to reduce energy usage

Gov. Mike DeWine signed a resolution to recognize October as Energy Efficiency Month and acknowledge the successful efforts of the Home Weatherization Assistance Program to reduce energy usage and boost local economies throughout Ohio. Community Action provides this service to Clinton County residents. The weatherization program performs measures to make homes more energy efficient at no cost to the homeowner and/or renter. To apply, Clinton County residents can call 937-324-2971.

