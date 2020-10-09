Sabina Historical Society meets

Board members of the Sabina Historical Society met at the museum on Thursday, Oct. 8 while practicing social distancing.

Vice President Tom Mitchell presided over the meeting. Due to the coronavirus our annual meeting will be held on our regular meeting night at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at the museum. The public is invited, but the state’s mandates will be followed.

The election of officers for the 2021 year will be held at that time. Also discussed was the Village of Sabina’s addition of a lift to the municipal building, making the museum handicap-accessible.

Michael Bosier donated several items to the museum from the estate of longtime Sabina teacher Tom Sheley. Mayor Jim Mongold also donated to the society an analog phone from the mayor’s office which actually worked when hooked up to the present phone lines, much to the surprise of the donor.

The board will be purchasing a digital recorder which will be used for recording stories and history of Sabina from the public. Further details of this project will be announced at a later date.