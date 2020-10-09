New info on WCS Green Zone

WILMINGTON — Beginning Thursday, Oct.22, Wilmington City Schools K-12 students that are currently attending school in-person will transition to our new Green Zone schedule — note that this is a change from the previously announced date — as follows:

• Elementary students currently attending in person will attend full days Monday through Friday.

• Middle and High School students currently attending in-person will attend for full days on Monday through Thursday. Middle/High school students will also attend Fridays with an early release at 1:00pm every Friday.

Please read Important Green Zone Updates on the district website for details, safety protocols, and FAQs at https://bit.ly/2GGMqkv .

• Note: Zone changes apply only to our students that are currently attending in-person. Our Virtual Ed students remain in their Virtual Ed program throughout 1st semester.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_Wilmington-City-Schools.jpg