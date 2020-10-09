Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Ron’s Place, 126 S. Broadway St., Blanchester, Oct. 7. Critical: Pulled pork on the counter was 59°F (must be kept cold at 41°F or below). No test strips available for the sani-tabs. 3-compartment sink leaking into bucket.

Fly strips by hand sink, mouse droppings on shelf above 3-sink, and gnats throughout facility. Contact licensed pest control operator. Remove fly strips immediately. Kitchen worker not wearing a mask. Kitchen staff had long hair that is not restrained. Inside of microwave is dirty. Cups used as scoops in red pepper flakes, flour and chili powder. All scoops must have handles. Roof/ceiling by deep fryer falling in. Electrical line disconnected. Pan full of water on floor. Lots of non-used equipment in kitchen that needs to be removed for ease of cleaning.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 7.

• Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center, Wilmington, Sept. 29. Follow-up. Inspection conducted during breakfast service. Community Grill and Salad Bar not in use at this time. Pizza station and grill station also not in use at breakfast. Seven previous violations have been corrected. Thank you.

• ABX Air – Main – Market C, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 25. Critical: Bottles of chocolate milk were displayed and for sale in non-approved micromarket equipment (cooler without lockout mechanism for temperature control). Person in Charge relocated milk to proper cooler. Corrected.

Microwaves have food debris accumulations inside units.

• McDonald’s, 1272 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 18. Critical: Warewash machine, sanitizer not dispensing. Manager called equipment company to fix issue.

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 18.

• Wilmington Bowling Center, 2667 SR 22/3, Wilmington, Sept. 18. Everything looks good. No violations at this time. Thank you!

• Sams Meats, Deli & Grill, 1209 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Sept. 18. No violations at this time. Facility adding walk-in freezer. Floor plans provided.

