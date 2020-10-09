LOCAL BRIEFS

Locals earn CSCC honors

Erin Woodruff of New Vienna graduated cum laude from Columbus State Community College following summer semester 2020.

Named to the summer dean’s list were: Eden Blair of Sabina; and Morgan Bahr and Josiah Keiter of Wilmington.

CAP sets meeting

Clinton County Community Action Program, Inc. will hold a Board of Trustees meeting at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Due to COVD-19, the meeting will be conducted both in-person and via Zoom. Members may choose how they would like to participate.

If you would like participate via Zoom, please send an email to beckyboris@clintoncap.org.