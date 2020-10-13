Blanchester creates $30,000 Bicentennial Fund

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Village Council and the Blanchester Board of Public Affairs (BPA) are pledging to start setting aside funds annually, and in so doing to generate $30,000 to celebrate the village’s bicentennial come 2032.

“I worked with my fellow council members to pass this resolution because it will help the village to focus more on celebrating such a monumental achievement rather than trying to find available funds when 2032 arrives. I would like to say thank you to the Board of Public Affairs trustees for being more than willing to be involved,” said Reilly R. Hopkins, Blanchester vice mayor and council member.

There will be yearly contributions of $1,250 each from Blanchester Village Council and the BPA.

Council’s legislation establishing a Blanchester Bicentennial Fund states that “Council finds it an appropriate public purpose to provide recreational opportunities for its residents, provide economic stimulus to its businesses, and encourage a sense of community spirit among its residents by and through celebration of the village’s collective history.”

According to this legislative measure, council further finds that financial support to celebrate the village’s bicentennial is in the general welfare and interest.

“This resolution [to create a bicentennial fund] represents unity from within the close-knit community of Blanchester,” said Hopkins.

The “Welcome to Blanchester” sign includes the year of 1832 when the village was officially formed. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_Blanchester_date_est.jpg The “Welcome to Blanchester” sign includes the year of 1832 when the village was officially formed. File photo