Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• El Dorado Mexican Restaurant, 1426 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 1. Critical: Raw chicken stored above chorizo in prep cooler. Corrected. Queso 48°F. Queso has date and time of Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. Product was in closed containers stored together on shelf. Product did not cool correctly. Food item should be discarded. Internal food temperatures must be checked during cooling process to verify product is cooled correctly. Person in Charge stated will discard product. Spray bottle of Windex stored on food storage container. Corrected.

Manager certification in food protection unavailable. Employee Chapstick stored in food prep area. Corrected. Cove trim missing. Exit door in kitchen does not tightly seal when closed.

• #1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 5. Follow-up. Manager certification in food protection unavailable. All other violations corrected. Thank you.

• 73 Grill, 3669 SR 380, Wilmington, Sept. 29. Critical: Taco meat 92°F, taco meat #2 112°F (pan covered in cooler) past the 2-hour window to reach 70°F. (Must cool within time and temperature parameters of 135°F to 70°F within 2 hours, then 70°F to 41°F or less within 4 hours. Person in Charge icing product and reheating second pan.

Packages of lunchmeat (sliced) thawing with temperature control. Corrected. Light ceiling fixtures (2) near 3-sink/storage and women’s restroom are nonworking.

• Dealer Track MicroMarket 2, 3268 Progress Way, Wilmington, Sept. 25. Current license is not displayed onsite.

• ABX Air, 1006 (Hangar) Market C, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 25. Current license is not displayed at location. Top surface of microwave is damaged (melted). Top surface of microwave has heavy residue/food accumulations.

• ABX Air Building 2-Market C, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Sept. 25. Current license is not displayed onsite.

• Kroger, 1001 Cherry St., Blanchester, Sept. 23. Follow-up. Violations corrected in sushi area. Thank you. Floor paint chipping/worn in Deli Dept.

• Wilmington Veterans Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, Sept. 28. Upgraded equipment and hood and Ansul system. Need makes and models of all new equipment. Will call Fire Dept. for approval.

• McCoy’s Catering Service, 280 W. Curry Road, Wilmington, Sept. 28. Everything looks good, no violations. Thank you!

• Spillway Lodge, 623 Old State Road, Clarksville, Oct. 7. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

Broken floor tile in the kitchen area.

• Taco Bell, 1701 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Sept. 30. Critical: Straws stored under hand sink in drive-thru area. Pico and diced tomatoes in walk-in cooler were 44°F. (Must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth.)

Follow-up: Approx. Oct. 28.

• Dairy Queen, 1093 Rombach Ave., Wilmington. Sept. 30. There were some gnats flying around in dry storage area and around 3-compartment sink. Please contact pest control operator.

• Dealer Track, 3268 Progress Way #12, Wilmington, Sept. 25. Current license is not on display at location. Bottom of equipment and shelving has residue accumulations (freezer and 2 coolers).

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-3.jpg