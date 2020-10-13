Clinton County Municipal Court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who plead guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 5, 2020 and Oct. 9, 2020:

• Laurence Miyahara, 65, of Morrow, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Miyahara must attend a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Bryce Davis, 20, of New Vienna, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Davis must complete two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated.

• James Quinn Jr., 31, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from a drug instrument possession charge. Quinn must take part in supervised probation.

• Michael Roland Jr., 33, of Wilmington, obstructing official business, sentenced to seven days in jail.

• Jennifer Ingram, 34, of Wilmington, wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle, fined $30, assessed $135 court costs.

• Bridget Slater, 25, of Martinsville, disorderly conduct, fined $75, assessed $35 court costs.

• Jean Black, 73, of Wilmington, littering, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs.

• Nathalie Weiss, 22, of Cincinnati, going 97 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Weiss.

• Chelsea Trinidad, 28, of Cincinnati, going 95 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Trinidad.

• Bryan Benitez, 26, of Los Angeles, Ca., driving under suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court cost. The case was waived by Benitez.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_gavel-pic-1.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574