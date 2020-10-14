Sheriff’s reports: Multiple drugged drivers stopped

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 27-year-old Midland male for alleged physical control of a vehicle while under the influence and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop around Pratt and Reeder Road in Vernon Township at 4:44 a.m. on Oct. 8. Deputies collected a urine test as evidence. The report did not specify what drugs/narcotics were located.

• At 12:38 a.m. on Oct. 8, deputies discovered suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop around Lacy Road and State Route 28 East in New Vienna. The report lists a glass pipe with burnt residue and unspecified drugs/narcotics as the seized items.

• At 11:26 p.m. on Oct. 9, deputies performed a traffic stop for expired registration around U.S. 22 East and Stone Road in Union Township. During the stop, suspected narcotics were located, according to the report.

• At 4:48 a.m. on Oct. 10, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report on Murphy Road in Green Township. According to the report, deputies found two hypodermic syringes and “Peach Round Pill, 2 caps unknown substance,” according to the report.

• At 1:41 p.m. on Oct. 4, during a traffic stop around North Lincoln and East Vine Street, deputies discovered a bag of an unknown substance and a meth pipe on a male subject.

• Deputies arrested a male suspect for alleged domestic violence at 4:46 p.m. on Oct. 8, after responding to an incident on Jonesboro Road in Martinsville. The victim had apparent minor injuries, according to the report.

• Deputies arrested a subject for an alleged O.V.I. after a traffic stop around Rombach Avenue in Union Township. Drug and drug paraphernalia charges were also issued to the driver and passenger of the vehicle.

• At 2:08 p.m. on Oct. 11, a 40-year-old Wilmington male reported being assaulted by an acquaintance at a campground on State Route 350 in Clarksville. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries.

• At 1 a.m. on Oct. 7, deputies responded to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on South Broadway Street in Midland in reference to making contact with a subject due to a pursuit they were involved in. According to the report, a 32-year-old Midland female and owner of the vehicle advised her the suspect (her friend) did not have permission to drive the vehicle. She further advised there was a 9mm handgun in the vehicle.

• At 6:46 p.m. on Oct. 8, a 31-year-old Marion Township male reported his enclosed trailer — containing an ATV — was stolen out of the side yard of his residence on North State Route 123. The report lists the trailer as a black 24-foot Haulmark Industries trailer and the ATV as a white 2020 Can Am Maverick.

• At 6 p.m. on Oct. 10, deputies responded to the 100 block of Smith Road in Chester Township on the report of property damage. The rear driver-side window on a vehicle was listed as the damaged property.

• At 8:49 a.m. on Oct. 11, a 60-year-old New Vienna male reported getting 12 unwanted phone calls in 24 hours from an acquaintance. No further details were listed.

