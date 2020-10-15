Highland County dentist, assistant facing unlawful distribution charges

HILLSBORO — A grand jury has charged a New Market dentist and a dental assistant with seven counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances and one count of conspiracy to commit unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances.

According to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, licensed dentist William Dalton Thomas, who owned and operated the former New Market Family Dentistry located at 4503 U.S. Route 62 in New Market, and dental assistant Amanda Mathews, who had been employed at Thomas’s office since 2010, “did knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully dispense and distribute, and cause to be dispensed and distributed, outside the usual course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purpose” the controlled substance Oxycodone to seven individuals between Dec. 18, 2017 and April 2, 2019.

Court documents state that others, including Mathews, aided and abetted Thomas.

The grand jury also charged that between around Oct. 16, 2015 and Aug. 28, 2019 Thomas and Mathews “knowingly and intentionally combined, conspired, confederated, and agreed together with each other and other persons known and unknown to the Grand Jury, to unlawfully distribute and dispense Oxycodone and Diazepam,” both of which are controlled substances.

The grand jury alleged that upon conviction, Thomas and Mathews will be required to forfeit any property that they gained from the violations in question to the U.S. government, the court documents stated.

The documents also said Thomas will also lose any DEA licenses, if convicted.

If they cannot forfeit that property for whatever reason, they will be required to forfeit other property, up to the value of the property they used or gained through those violations.

In August 2019, Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera told The Times-Gazette that his office executed a search warrant on Aug. 28, 2019 at the New Market Family Dentistry location.

According to Barrera, in addition to officers from his office, representatives of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation, the Ohio State Dental Board, the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy, and the Ohio Attorney General’s Office were also present at the scene.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

Assistant also charged with distributing controlled substances