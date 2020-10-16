Wilmington Fire Dept. visits Bible Baptist Church’s Bright Beginnings

In observance of Fire Prevention Month, the Wilmington Fire Department came to visit the preschool classes at Bright Beginnings Tuesday School at Bible Baptist Church Wilmington. Pictured with the preschoolers are Firefighter Tim Doyle and Firefighter Shingai Calhoun.

