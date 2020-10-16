EC FFA attends virtual OLLC

The Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, and four members of East Clinton FFA attended this event Sept. 30.

The first hour consisted of information regarding OLLC. State FFA officers introduced the event and FFA members were able to listen to many state leaders and Farm Bureau members from the state agency.

Each member was assigned a different group — each group having two state officers run it — as well as FFA members from across Ohio attending it. The groups were labeled A though E. In the groups, we played games like Pictionary, and answered questions relating to being a leader in FFA.

The State FFA officers shared their personal FFA stories with us after that, then we did the same in groups even smaller than the ones we had already broken into in the beginning.

We were able to meet new people in other Ohio FFA chapters and learn new things about our State FFA officers. Despite it being virtual for the first time, the OLLC had good turnout.

From left are East Clinton FFA members who attended the virtual event — Josie Runk, Teddy Murphy, Lydia Kessler and Carah Anteck.