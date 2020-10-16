Posted on by

Clinton County eateries inspected


News Journal

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 5. Critical: Packages of ground beef and ground turkey were stored in same pan in walk-in cooler (thawing). Corrected. Sausage patty 131°F (Vulcan warmer). Person in Charge corrected.

Vents in hood system have dust accumulations. Shelving in walk-in cooler and Coke reach-in cooler have black residue accumulations. Dish on dry rack is rusty. PIC discarded. Cutting board at prep cooler has staining.

• MacD’s Pub, 1400 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Oct. 6. Critical: On the pizza prep cooler, the pizza sauce was 44°F and the pineapple was 45°F.

There is an open-topped beverage on shelf above pizza prep cooler. Back door propped open. Inside of both microwaves across from the grill were dirty inside. Floor drain by walk-in freezer missing top grate. Broken floor tile in kitchen. Countertop in drink service area covered with tape.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 6.

• Yamato Steakhouse, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 6. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Oct. 2. Critical; Inside ledge of ice machine has black mildew growth. No HACCP plan available.

• Amazon Kiln, 1st Floor Market, 150 Ruane Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 6. Two food machines with health shut-off which were enabled. No violations at this time.

• Amazon Kiln, 2nd Floor Market, 150 Ruane Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 6. All three cold holding units, health timers were enabled and locked the machines. No violations at this time.

• Blanchester High School, 953 Cherry St., Blanchester, Oct. 6. Light bulb nonworking in light fixture above prep table (steamer side).

• Blanchester Middle School, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester, Oct. 6. Warewash machine temperature below 160°F and contact dish surface not registering 160°F.

• Putman Elementary School, 327 E. Baldwin St., Blanchester, Oct. 6. Outdoor trash dumpsters missing lids. Outdoor refuse/dumpster area needs to be cleaned. Irreversible thermometer and stickers, dish contact temperature and warewash are unavailable.

• Clinton County Head Start, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 5. Critical: Carton of raw shell eggs stored above fruit. Person in Charge relocated and corrected.

