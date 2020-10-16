Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Airborne Express, 145 Hunter Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 5. Critical: Packages of ground beef and ground turkey were stored in same pan in walk-in cooler (thawing). Corrected. Sausage patty 131°F (Vulcan warmer). Person in Charge corrected.

Vents in hood system have dust accumulations. Shelving in walk-in cooler and Coke reach-in cooler have black residue accumulations. Dish on dry rack is rusty. PIC discarded. Cutting board at prep cooler has staining.

• MacD’s Pub, 1400 W. Locust St., Wilmington, Oct. 6. Critical: On the pizza prep cooler, the pizza sauce was 44°F and the pineapple was 45°F.

There is an open-topped beverage on shelf above pizza prep cooler. Back door propped open. Inside of both microwaves across from the grill were dirty inside. Floor drain by walk-in freezer missing top grate. Broken floor tile in kitchen. Countertop in drink service area covered with tape.

Follow-up: Approx. Nov. 6.

• Yamato Steakhouse, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 6. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

• Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington, Oct. 2. Critical; Inside ledge of ice machine has black mildew growth. No HACCP plan available.

• Amazon Kiln, 1st Floor Market, 150 Ruane Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 6. Two food machines with health shut-off which were enabled. No violations at this time.

• Amazon Kiln, 2nd Floor Market, 150 Ruane Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 6. All three cold holding units, health timers were enabled and locked the machines. No violations at this time.

• Blanchester High School, 953 Cherry St., Blanchester, Oct. 6. Light bulb nonworking in light fixture above prep table (steamer side).

• Blanchester Middle School, 955 Cherry St., Blanchester, Oct. 6. Warewash machine temperature below 160°F and contact dish surface not registering 160°F.

• Putman Elementary School, 327 E. Baldwin St., Blanchester, Oct. 6. Outdoor trash dumpsters missing lids. Outdoor refuse/dumpster area needs to be cleaned. Irreversible thermometer and stickers, dish contact temperature and warewash are unavailable.

• Clinton County Head Start, 789 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 5. Critical: Carton of raw shell eggs stored above fruit. Person in Charge relocated and corrected.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_Restaurant-Inspections-4.jpg