ODOT sets local roadwork for week

Through the week ending Oct. 24, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County. All work will be contingent upon the weather.

For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Continuing impacts

SR 73 Resurfacing — SR 73 may be subject to single-lane restrictions between the Warren-Clinton County line and the SR 73 bypass at Wilmington. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers. The project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

New impacts

SR 73 Ditching & Vegetation Clearing – Near the Nelson Avenue overpass, between Mitchell Road intersection and US 68 interchange, and at various locations between US 22 and New Vienna. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards, barrels and/or flaggers.

SR 73 & SR 380 Bridge Repair — On SR 7, between Antioch and Accommodation roads, and on SR 380, between Creek and Lebanon roads. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or flaggers.

SR 134 & SR 729 Pavement Repairs — On SR 134, at various locations between the Highland County line and Wilmington, and on SR 749, between SR 73 and Sabina. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers and/or arrow boards.

