CC Muni Court: Reckless and drunk drivers earn jail time, fines

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who plead guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 13, 2020 and Oct. 16, 2020:

• Jared Mitchener, 23, of Wilmington, reckless operation, driving under 12-point suspension, sentenced to 63 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $270 court costs. The reckless operation offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Mitchener must take part in non-reporting probation, must take part in a driver intervention program, must not drive without a valid license — which will involve correcting the 12-point suspension. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Two counts of marijuana possession and a driving under suspension-financial charge were dismissed.

• Josephine Morgan, 19, of Hilliard, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Morgan must complete a three-day driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of O.V.I.-low breathalyzer and going 86 in a 70 mph speed zone were dismissed.

• Erica Johnson, 42, of Beavercreek, physical control of vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Johnson must take part in a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional offenses of left of center and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Jessica Miller, 32, of Fairborn, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Miller must complete a non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A driving under suspension-financial charge was dismissed.

• Ranee Vaughn, 37, of Cincinnati, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Vaughn must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. Additional charges of marijuana possession, driving under suspension-financial, going 82 in a 70 mph speed zone, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Samuel Burkhart, 40, of Blanchester, domestic violence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Burkhart must take part in supervised probation.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_gavel-pic-2.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574