Zoom into free seminars from local experts on fundraising via social media

The Clinton County Foundation is presenting the second of three free seminars through Zoom this fall.

The series is called Outside the Box: Fundraising on Social Media. Social media experts Sue Reynolds and Kristi Fickert will share their knowledge and provide solutions to support charitable organizations through challenging fundraising times.

Reynolds works for R&L Carriers managing their social media platforms and Fickert works for 30 Lines Marketing as their senior vice president of Engagement and Growth.

“We had 15 local organizations at the seminar in September,” said Jan Blohm, executive director for the Foundation. “Thursday is going to work through the top social media tools. We are so fortunate to have experts to guide us. Take advantage of this great opportunity. No one is stopping you,”

Anyone may attend-businesses, nonprofits, or individuals interested in learning more about fundraising in a challenging time. The dates for the seminars are 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 and Nov. 17.

To register and receive the Zoom link, email the Clinton County Foundation: clintoncountyohiofoundation@gmail.com.

Local experts to present free via Zoom