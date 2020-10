DWCIC will meet

The Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation will meet at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Oct 23 in the City of Wilmington council chambers at 69 N. South St.

Clark Twp. to meet

Clark Township Board of Trustees special meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the fire house for an information-only meeting with Invenergy.