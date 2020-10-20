LOCAL BRIEFS

Board of health meets

Clinton County Board of Health meets at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 in the Community Room in the Clinton County Annex, 111 S. Nelson Ave., Wilmington. Watch Clinton County Health District Facebook page for updates and the link to join the meeting, which is subject to social distancing and a mask.

DWCIC will meet

The Downtown Wilmington Community Improvement Corporation will meet at 9:15 a.m. Friday, Oct 23 in the City of Wilmington council chambers (please note the changed room location) at 69 N. South St.