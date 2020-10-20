Clinton County Sheriff’s reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a male subject for alleged domestic violence after deputies receiving a report of the incident at 10:25 p.m. on Oct. 16. A Wilmington/Union Township female was listed as the victim and had apparent minor injuries. The report indicated the suspect was the victim’s spouse. The incident took place at the victim’s residence on State Route 73 South in Union Township.

• At 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a Port William residence. A female was listed as the victim who had apparent minor injuries. The report lists an ex-spouse of the victim as the suspect and indicates the suspect punched her in the face.

• At 7 a.m. on Oct. 16, a 44-year-old Midland female reported her vehicle was stolen from her residence on North Broadway Street. The report lists a white-colored 2018 Chevrolet Cruze as the stolen vehicle.

• At 11:08 p.m. on Oct. 16, deputies received a report of a domestic dispute at a Knolls Drive residence in Washington Township. Deputies received a second domestic dispute report occurring at the same location at 9:13 a.m. on Oct. 18. A 35-year-old female and a 37-year-old male — both from Wilmington and are each other’s spouse — would be charged with alleged domestic violence, according to Municipal Court records.

• A 25-year-old Martinsville female advised her boyfriend had caused damage to her vehicles at her Martinsville Road residence. The report did not list what type of damage had been done.

• At 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 13, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 350 near Beechwood Road in Vernon Township and located suspected narcotics on the driver. The report lists a clear bag with white crystals as the seized item.

• Deputies charged a 33-year-old Wilmington male for alleged littering at 1 p.m. on Oct. 12. According to the report, deputies responded to the Clinton County Waste Management Office in Wilmington in reference to illegal trash dumping. Deputies spoke with an outreach specialist who reported an incident on West Main Street. The specialist advised their trail camera caught a white full-sized van pulling a trailer full of miscellaneous items (toys, chair, storm door, dresser, and other items). The occupants of the vehicle placed items in the three dumpsters and some items on the ground next to them. Deputies were able to get information from the suspect’s license plate seen on video. Deputies made contact with the suspect who thought the items he put in the dumpster were recyclable and that “he went the next day to the landfill and dropped off all the non-recyclables.” The deputies issued a court summons to the suspect.

• At 3:53 p.m. on Oct. 17, a 20-year-old Greenfield male reported his rear license plate was missing. The incident took place in a parking lot on State Route 73 West in Chester Township.

