More sentences handed down in municipal court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who plead guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 13, 2020 and Oct. 16, 2020:

• Lili Morris, 23, of West Milton, reckless operation, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Morris must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Paul Harlow, 33, theft, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Harlow must have no contact with the victim and pay $19.73 in restitution.

• Seth Elliott, 21, of Hillsboro, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Elliott must commit no further offenses for two years.

• Jody Blevins, 53, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentencing to 30 days in jail (suspended). Blevins must have no contact with the victims or the incident location.

• Joshua Bayless, 38, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $270 court costs. Additional charges of ‘loud stereo’ and driving under suspension-failing to reinstate were dismissed.

• Makenzie McNeal, 22, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, assessed $270 court costs. The disorderly conduct offense was amended from a domestic violence charge.

• Jared Hill, 26, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs.

• Patricia Williams, 50, of Wilmington, drug instrument possession, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Emma Steward, 22, of New Vienna, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, fined $200, assessed $270 court costs. The cases were waived by Stewart.

• Kala Jackson, 24, of Fairburn, Georgia, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Jackson.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

