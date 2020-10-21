Dove is soaring

Dove Church Wilmington on Rombach Avenue is normally a bevy of activity inside, but there’s a lot going on outside, too. This week the parking lot is being resurfaced and striped, and last week workers installed a new sheet metal facade on the front of the building. But the most obvious new feature will be coming soon — an illuminated sign on the building’s front. “We’re hoping to have the place looking better before the snow flies!” Pastoral Elder Dave Hinman told the News Journal.

Dove Church Wilmington on Rombach Avenue is normally a bevy of activity inside, but there's a lot going on outside, too. This week the parking lot is being resurfaced and striped, and last week workers installed a new sheet metal facade on the front of the building. But the most obvious new feature will be coming soon — an illuminated sign on the building's front. "We're hoping to have the place looking better before the snow flies!" Pastoral Elder Dave Hinman told the News Journal.

Tom Barr | News Journal