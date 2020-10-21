Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Skyline, 2799 Rombach Ave. Wilmington, Oct. 16. No employees are wearing hair restraints. All employees had hair up but no restraints. Mop sink has some black mildew around the top (attaches to the wall). Hand sink in front has some black mildew on the caulking around the sink and behind sink on the wall.

• Hood Packaging, 1961 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Oct. 14. Critical: 3 outdated sandwiches (Sept. 16) in the machine. Sandwiches were removed and discarded.

Health timer shut off and locked machine.

• Laurel Oaks cafeteria, 300 Oak Drive, Wilmington, Oct. 16. Everything looks good. Thank you!

• New Sabina, 3188 Progress Way, Wilmington, Oct. 14. Health timer shut off, machine locked. Everything looks good.

• New Sabina, 12555 US 22, Sabina, Oct. 14. License not posted; please post license!

• Ferno, 70 Weil Way, Wilmington, Oct. 14. Health timer shut off, machine locked. Everything looks good.

