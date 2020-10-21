Oct. 23 deadline for November peer training

Do you know someone with personal, lived experience with mental health or substance use issues with a strong recovery story?

They may be interested in a position as a peer recovery supporter. Peer support is a relatively new field but proving to be a very valuable one, stated a media release from Michelle Rolf, Southwest Ohio Area director of the Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky & Southwest Ohio.

Peer supporters use their past experience and successful recovery to be a beacon of hope to others on their own recovery journey. Having been in similar situations, they understand and can relate to some of the emotions, barriers and struggles that participants may be facing.

“They can provide resources, assist with goal planning, teach coping skills and provide support and encouragement along the way,” said Rolf.

Peers are certified at the state level through the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and can work in a variety of settings including correction facilities, treatment centers, court systems, recovery homes, Job and Family Services and more.

In order to become certified, applicants must complete a series of online trainings (at their pace) and take a 40-hour interactive in-person or virtual training.

Mental Health America of Northern Kentucky & Southwest Ohio has two upcoming virtual peer trainings. They are Nov. 9-13 and Dec. 7-11.

To learn more about becoming a Certified Peer Recovery Supporter, open peer positions within the agency or peer trainings, please contact Program Coordinator Ashely Bailey at abailey@mhankyswoh.org .

The deadline for registration for the November training is Friday, Oct. 23.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_mha_paint.jpg