Throwback Thursday: Powder Lick School

These are some highlights from the News Journal on Oct. 22, 1955:

National headlines

• ‘Farm Question Shapes Up As Big Issue’

“(AP) — The farm question is shaping up as a major issue in the 1956 campaign. Democrats have been plugging for rigid, high-level supports to bolster sagging farm prices, while the Eisenhower administration has abandoned this in favor of a sliding, flexible scale. Adlai E. Stevenson stirred up political talk among Midwest Democratic leaders yesterday with a strong endorsement of 90 percent of parity price supports for basic farm crops.”

• ‘Heart Specialist Checks Ike Again’

“DENVER (AP) — Dr. Paul Dudley White was due here today to re-examine President Eisenhower and tell the American people what the prospects are now for his complete recovery. The president awaited the visit of the eminent Boston heart specialist as he would an old friend while he began his fifth week of hospitalization from his heart attack of Sept. 24.”

WHS gridders fall to WCH; seven ‘Cane players injured

• “A Wilmington high school football team that took too long to get rolling almost pulled a win out of the fire Friday night at Washington C.H., but the belated effort of the Hurricane only resulted in a 28-19 victory for the Blue Lions.” Leading the ‘Cane on offense were Sonny Fields, John Kersey and Marvin Early.

Seven WHS gridders suffered injuries, including two sent to Clinton Memorial Hospital — quarterback John Kersey who suffered a “brain concussion” after colliding with teammate Lyndell Suggs, and tackle Robert Webb was believed to have incurred a fractured left ankle. “Although Kersey returned to the ball game briefly after the collision and threw a touchdown pass, he can only recall part of what transpired after the collision, until he was in the hospital.”

• Members of the Loyal Girls Class of Wilmington’s Church of Christ met including Mrs. Harvey Liming, Mrs. Paul Ryan, Mrs. Delsie Haines, Miss Icy Liming, Mrs. Willard Bottenfield, Mrs. Roy Bandy, Mrs. Eva Breakfield, Mrs. Vada Flint, Mrs. Robert Forrest, Mrs. Raymond Hart, Mrs. Elizabeth Hodge, Mrs. Eldon Hiatt, Mrs. William Kelso, Mrs. Hubert Sheley, Mrs. Wanda Shupert, Mrs. Grace Shaper, Mrs. Raymond Thomas, Mrs. Evelyn Wilson and Mrs. Forrest Yarger.

• Showing at the Wilmington Drive-in were John Wayne and Susan Hayward in “Reap the Wild Wind”; at the Murphy Theatre were Glenn Ford and Edward G. Robinson in “Violent Men.”

This undated photo is of Powder Lick School in Clinton County. Powder Lick is in Richland Township around Cherry Bend Road near Melvin. Can you tell us more? Let us know at info@wnewsj.com. The photo is courtesy of Jim Flint. Thank you to Taylor Stuckert, who let us know about last week's photo of the child, David Dennis, with the horse and buggy: "The photo appears to be taken on Locust Street with the buggy facing east since Locust was once a two-way street. The building behind it with the sign "Tin Shop" is now the Locust Street Entrance to Fiesta Veracruz (the facade had been modified since the photo). The second floor windows are the same, and you can make out the second floor loading area that has since been bricked in."