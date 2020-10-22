Little Free Library gets a new look

WILMINGTON — The Little Free Library in downtown Wilmington next to Jen’s Deli was recently replaced with a charming little beauty.

The former Library, placed by Kevi Copsey in 2013, was falling apart due to weather elements and vandalism. The materials for the new Library were kindly donated by Lowe’s and built by Alex Rinehart, who donated his time and his skilled craftsmanship.

Little Free Libraries began in 2009 when the late Todd Bol of Wisconsin built a model of a one-room wooden schoolhouse on a post, a tribute to his mother, a former school teacher who loved to read. He filled his Library with books and placed in his front yard for all his neighbors and friends to “take a book, leave a book.” His Library was so well received, that Todd built several more, giving them to friends.

In 2012 Little Free Library became a registered nonprofit organization and today there are more than 100,000 Little Free Libraries around the world.

There are several in Wilmington: Timberglen subdivision, Denver Williams Park, Cowan Lake Campground, and Holmes, East End and Denver schools. There are more Libraries sprinkled throughout Clinton County located in homeowner’s yards.

To learn more, visit LittleFreeLibrary.org.

Alex Rinehart donated his time and skills and Lowe's the materials for the new Little Free Library.