Camper ablaze Thursday afternoon

Firefighters from the Wilmington and Clinton-Highland Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fully engulfed in flames at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of SR 73 South. They extinguished the fire before it affected the nearby propane tanks. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from the Wilmington and Clinton-Highland Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fully engulfed in flames at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of SR 73 South. They extinguished the fire before it affected the nearby propane tanks. No injuries were reported. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_DSC_0386-1.jpg Firefighters from the Wilmington and Clinton-Highland Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fully engulfed in flames at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of SR 73 South. They extinguished the fire before it affected the nearby propane tanks. No injuries were reported. John Hamilton | News Journal