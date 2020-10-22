Camper ablaze Thursday afternoon

Firefighters from the Wilmington and Clinton-Highland Fire Departments responded to a report of a camper fully engulfed in flames at around 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of SR 73 South. They extinguished the fire before it affected the nearby propane tanks. No injuries were reported.
