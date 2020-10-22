LOCAL BRIEFS

WCS board to meet at Holmes

The Wilmington City School Board of Education will hold a regular meeting 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26 in the cafeteria at Holmes Elementary School (this is a change from the originally reported location).

All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify Treasurer Kim DeWeese at 937-283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Law library meets

Fourth quarter board meeting for the Clinton County Law Library Resources Board 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 in the Law Library, 3rd floor, Clinton County Courthouse, 46 S. South St., Wilmington.