WPD reports: Most incidents are drug-related

• Police arrested a 25-year-old female for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 11:37 p.m. on Oct. 18 around South South and West Short Street. A syringe was seized.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 1:22 a.m. on Oct. 14 on East Main Street.

• Police arrested a 31-year-old male for two counts of alleged theft at 11:03 p.m. on Oct. 18 at a store on East Main Street.

• At 1:33 a.m. on Oct. 15, police made a traffic stop around North South and East Main Street for a turn signal violation. Upon stopping the vehicle, narcotics were located, according to the report. The report indicates 3.5 grams of amphetamines/methamphetamines, and 10 dosage units of an unknown substance, were seized, and a wallet was collected as evidence.

• At 11:17 p.m. on Oct. 15, police responded to a gas station on East Main Street for a possible shoplifting. Police seized a dosage of suspected narcotics. The report indicates it was a clear container with the three circular pills inside.

