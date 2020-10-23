The ‘spirit’ of Halloween: Drive-thru and/or trunk-or-treat events this weekend and next

This year has been a weird one, and Halloween 2020 fits right in as public trick-or-treat events are drive-thru and/or trunk-or-treat celebrations.

Upcoming events include:

This weekend

• Drive Thru Trunk or Treat at J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park hosted by Wilmington Parks & Recreation is 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Enter the park via the Rombach Ave. entrance.

• Drive Thru Trunk or Treat at the Wilmington Church of Christ at 909 W. Locust St. 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Wear your costumes (there will be a picture booth), but you must be in a car to attend.

• Drive Thru Trick or Treat hosted by Elevation Community Church is 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 (rain or shine). Never leave your cars, yet bring home candy! The church is at 107 Eagle Martin Drive, Blanchester.

Next weekend

• Howl-O-Ween Trunk or Treat 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Orchard Veterinary Care at 45 Orchard Road & US 68 North in the clinic parking lot. Candy and treats for kids and pets and a Halloween-themed photo booth; costumes encouraged.

