Blanchester stabbing suspect now faces 2 charges

WILMINGTON — The suspect in a September stabbing in Blanchester, who later was the subject of a manhunt, has been indicted on two counts of felonious assault, both of them second-degree felony charges.

Corey Glenn Peck, 30, who has a Milford-area address, is currently being held at the Clinton County Jail on a $50,000 bond (10 percent not acceptable) and a $5,000 signature recognizance bond.

At his initial court appearance, Peck entered a not guilty plea to the charged offenses.

According to a Blanchester Police Department media release, about 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 village police were called to numerous people fighting at the corner of East Cherry and South Broadway Streets in town.

The first arriving officer found a man on the sidewalk suffering multiple stab wounds. The stabbing victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via helicopter.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. Peck initially was not located, but on Monday evening Sept. 21 he contacted Blanchester police and said he would surrender himself to law enforcement, which he did, stated the BPD release.

The stabbing victim, a Blanchester man, was discharged from the hospital.

The first felonious assault count against Peck alleges he knowingly caused serious physical harm to the victim, Christopher Burress; whereas the second felonious assault count focuses on Peck’s alleged use of a knife.

This same session of a Clinton County grand jury this month saw a Columbus man indicted on a charge that he attempted to bring a 9 mm Ruger handgun onto the premises of the Clinton County Jail on Sept. 13. That count in the indictment is a felony charge of the third degree.

Vladislav Melkumov, 31, of Columbus, also was indicted on a charge of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (an F4), and a charge of carrying a concealed weapon (an F4) — namely, a 9 mm Ruger.

The charge of improper firearm handling as contained in the bill of indictment alleges that a gun in the motor vehicle was loaded.

Below are the names, ages and residences of other individuals indicted this month by a local grand jury, plus the indictment charge or charges. All the alleged criminal activity reportedly occurred in Clinton County.

• Joshua R. Johnson, 31 of Blanchester, was indicted on a count of grand theft of a motor vehicle (F4).

• Isaiah G. Presley, 23 of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, was indicted on a count of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3), and a count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

• Joshua “Josh” Allen Brannon, 38 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of failing to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (F3).

• David W. Cardis, 34 of Wilmington, was indicted on a count of improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle (F4).

• Emily M. Schalk, 30 of Blanchester, was indicted on a count of theft (F5).

• Jeremy Allen Ewing, 39 of Port William, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Joshua E. Powell, 39 of the Wilmington area, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Ricky J. Jones, 22 of the Pleasant Plain area, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

• Rita J. Dawson, 58 of the Hillsboro area, was indicted on a count of aggravated possession of drugs (F5).

Melkumov https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_melkumov_9.jpg Melkumov Peck https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_peck_9.jpg Peck