Blanchester police officer earns lifesaving commendation

BLANCHESTER — Ptl. Kristen Jeffers was issued a lifesaving commendation at the Oct. 22 meeting of Blanchester Village Council. The commendation is given to an officer who sustains or saves the life of any person.

The commendation is based upon Ptl. Jeffers’ actions on the night of Sunday, Sept. 20, when police were called to a stabbing at the corner of Cherry and Broadway Streets.

Ptl. Jeffers was the first to arrive, and found the victim on the sidewalk, bleeding heavily, stated Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. She applied direct pressure to the man’s wounds and helped him maintain consciousness while awaiting the arrival of an ambulance. The victim survived.

“The stabbing victim was someone with a history of police contacts, and historically those contacts have not always been pleasant ones. That made no difference to Ptl. Jeffers: someone was hurt and needed her help,” said Reinbolt. “That was all that mattered. Her actions saved the man’s life and speak well of her character.

“I do not hand out commendations lightly. They are seldom given and always earned,” Reinbolt said. “Ptl. Jeffers has worked for us since 2012, is a valued member of the department and an asset to our community. This is her first performance-based commendation.

“When I told her she would be receiving it, she told me that she didn’t want it. When I asked why, she replied, ‘Because I was just doing my job’.

”I agree. She was doing her job,” said Reinbolt. “And that night and at that place, her job required courage, strength of character and a caring heart. She met those requirements and for that I think she deserves our thanks and our recognition.”

